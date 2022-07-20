Homecoming this weekend at Mt. Olivet

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

I discovered recently what creatures of habit we all are.

At Mt. Olivet we have a very good choir, but small, since the pandemic began. As I was driving up for choir practice Thursday, I noticed several vehicles were parked near the rear of the building where there was ample parking closer to the front.

I guess it’s because that’s where they always park.

In the sanctuary everyone sits in the same seat year after year. I have even heard people say that in some places (not in Panola County!) visitors have been asked to move when they sat in a seat that someone considered “theirs.” It’s no wonder if they never came back.

I’m like everyone else, I don’t feel right unless I’m sitting in the second row, last seat.

That’s where Miss Jessie (my mom) sat for more than 75 years. She married Mr. Jeff (my dad) when she was 16 and moved from College Hill to Mt. Olivet. She fell in love with the people of the Mt. Olivet community and the church.

No one would dare sit in Miss Jessie’s seat because it was reserved for her.

Mrs. Martha Jo Hall is recovering in the Water Valley Rehab. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Anita Smith is spending some time in Sardis Nursing Home for therapy, and we wish her a speedy recovery also.

We are blessed in this area to have several rehab centers close. We also have good outpatient physical therapy.

Cathy Johnson is having therapy after her knee surgery. Her grandchildren Baiden, Memphis, and Conner have spent some time with her this summer. They are always a joy when they visit.

Adie Ware performed this past week in the play Shrek Jr., The Musical at Panola Playhouse in the kid’s Summer Camp. Could this be the beginning of an acting career?

Homecoming will be this Sunday, July 24. There will be a potluck luncheon after the morning service. The revival will begin Monday and run through Wednesday. Rev. Doug Sullivan-Gonzalez, well known in the area, will be the minister. All are welcome.

Call or text me with any news or questions. Anything you think is interesting would be to other readers, too. Let me know what’s going on at 901-828-8824.