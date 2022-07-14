Sardis Healthcare Workers Recognized for Service

Published 7:30 am Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Staff reports

Sardis Nursing Home recently honored some of the facility’s staff with service award certificates and special recognition. Pictured are (from left) laundry aide Beverly Kimmons with five years of service, certified nursing assistant Mary Walls with 30 years, certified nursing assistant Frances Wooten with 30 years, housekeeping/laundry director Easter Battle with 20 years, Cynthia McCain with 20 years, and Brenda Riley with five years.

