Fans invited to ceremony for Super Bowl champ Darrell Henderson, Jr.

Mayor Hal Ferrell will lead a short ceremony honoring Batesville native Darrell Henderson, Jr., Sunday morning. The South Panola High School alum is a running back for the Los Angeles Rams and won a Super Bowl championship in January.

Ferrell, along with Judge George C. Carlson, the “Voice of the Tigers”, will make a special presentation to Henderson at 9 a.m. at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium on the Tigers’ football field. The activities will kick-off the first Camp Hendo, a free training camp that Henderson will host for Panola County youth. The training event is full, but organizers said the general public is invited to attend the ceremony and show their support for Henderson and his football career.

Henderson was a standout at South Panola and had a stellar collegiate career at the University of Memphis. The running back had a solid 2021-22 NFL season culminating in a 23-20 Super Bowl win for the Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anyone wanting to attend the ceremony should use the visitor’s side parking lot (facing Hwy. 51) and enter through the visitor’s gate. There is no admission charge.