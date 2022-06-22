Property Transfers 6/7-10/22

Property transfers between June 7 – 10, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Megan Richardson to Keith Johnson, Lots 10-12, and part of Lot 10, Block 13, Original Town of Crowder.

Retha Mae Morgan to Kemyia Renece Morgan, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West, containing 1 acre, more or less.

Keith Dunham to Marehouse 3, LLC, Lots 5 and 6 of Block 21 of the Official Collins Map of the City of Batesville, containing 2.7 acres, more or less.

James and Nancy Jetton to John and Rachel Fitts, Lot 32, Wildwood Subdivision.

Sherry Jones to Lori Palmer, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Sherry Arroyo to Jimmy Dale and Julia Baker, A fractional part of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bernice Ruth Redd et al. to Leonard and Sherry McGhee, A fractional part of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, containing 1.21 acres, more or less.

Rodney Dean to DC Rentals, LLC, Lot 92-B, Sardis Country Estates.

Tony Hill to Will and Vicki Smith Living Trust, Lot 95, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Robert and Tiny Bess Nelson to Christy and Theodore Colley, A part of the Southeast corner of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Barry and Cynthia Frederick to Shalina and Jose Bustos (Rodriguez), Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

The Ciarrocchi Holdings Trust to Monica Carter, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Mary Grubbs et al. to Schaefer Land Holdings, LLC, Lot 16 of Sardis Country Estates.

Cordelia Kepler to Dorrethia Harris, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Hunter and Corey Mize to Monty Vaughan, Lot 81, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Georgane Love and DLF Partnership to City of Batesville, East Half of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Christopher Weldon to Michael Weldon, Jr., 0.69 acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Duwanna Harris to Carl Brassell, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Dave Milam, Sr. to Ott Land Holdings, LLC, A part of the West Half of Section 30 and the West Half of Section 31, all in Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Ben Elliott to Alicia Wilson, Lot 5 of Parkway Courts Subdivision.

Dorothy Fondren to Janine Pride, Lot 31, James Subdivision.

George McDaniel to Jalesa McMurry, Parcel in Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Lara Thompson to Shannon and Candace Caine, Lot 51-B, Part II of Enid Country Estates.

First Judicial District

James Donahoo to MFDS Farm, LLC, Part of the Southeast and Southwest Quarters of Section 19; Southwest Quarter of Section 20; Northeast, Northwest and Southwest Quarters of Section 29; Southeast, Northeast and Northwest Quarters of Section 30; All in Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Cynthia Churchwell to Clydean and Timothy Hardy, A part of the Northwest corner of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Randy Turman and Janet Herring to Robert Tall, Fraction of Lot 1, Block 18, City of Sardis.

Jody Henderson to Emory and Melissa Padgett, Three tracts in Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Larry and Debbie Butler to Tony Shackleford, Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Derrick Wilbourn to Joyful Fellowship Church of God in Christ, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 7 West, 1.10 acres.

Gail Ballard and Brenda Kay Patrick to Terry and Carol Ragon, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.