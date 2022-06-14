Sadie Lucille Byrd, 90, of Sarah, MS passed away June 6, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her daughters, Lucy Urban (Scott) and Marilyn Byrd both of Sarah; son, Tommy Byrd of Sarah; grandchildren, Chris, Mike, Emily, Cassie, Tommye Lynn and Brandon and 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Burcham Byrd; son, Ricky Byrd; parents, Henry and Irene Merrell and sisters, Elizabeth Jones and Evelyn Beach. Sadie was a homemaker at heart and loved baking, sewing, crocheting and cooking for her family. She enjoyed sitting and watching the hummingbirds, but her favorite bird was the cardinal. Family was important to Sadie. She had a special bond with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren that lovingly called her ”MeMe”. She loved her crafts club and her church, but most of all she adored and missed her late husband. Memorials may be sent to Evansville Baptist Church where she was a member. Services were held Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the chapel of Pate-Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed in Memphis Memory Gardens.