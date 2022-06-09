Batesville Fire Log 5/31-6/6

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

May 31

3:39 a.m. – Oak Hill Cove, assist county with structure fire.

9:47 a.m. – I-55 southbound, around Belmont, grass fire. No county departments responding to tones, provide assistance.

10:37 a.m. – Wal Mart, register 7, female feeling faint.

4:53 p.m. – Thermos Inc., Hwy. 35N, multiple alarms received.

5:18 p.m. – Blauer, Crown Dr., lift assist for Lifeguard with a 60 year old female.

5:23 p.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., shop and grass fire, gasoline and trucks in the area.

7:40 p.m. – Van Voris, TK’s Grocery, caller advises a person is about to pass out.

June 1

4:30 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Hardee’s, 20 year old having a seizure.

June 2

5:21 a.m. – Deaton Street, 49 year old female has fallen, possibly dislocated leg.

12:49 p.m. – Old Panola Road and Viney Creek Road, head on collision, county requesting assistance.

2:42 p.m. – I-55 southbound, car and 18 wheeler crash, no injuries, road is not blocked.

11:20 p.m. – Hwy. 35 close to Broadway, near MMC, 18 wheeler crash, unknown injuries, road is blocked.

June 3

11:21 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, just past overhead bridge, vehicle accident.

12:21 p.m. – C-Spire store, 50 year old female has fallen, Lifeguard also enroute.

6:55 p.m. – Vick St., Little Caeser’s Pizza, 30 year old female is pregnant, dehydrated and feeling faint.

June 4

9:33 a.m. – Armstrong St., 81 year old female with low oxygen level and temperature, Lifeguard also enroute.

1:10 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Skyline Motel, 28 year old female with diabetic emergency.

5:44 p.m. – Kroger, Keating Road, near the gas pumps, 83 year old male has fallen and is bleeding, ambulance coming from Sardis.

6:53 p.m. – I-55 northbound, about mile marker 245, grass fire.

June 5

2:20 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 36 year old female has fainted, Lifeguard also enroute.

9:09 p.m. – Acorn Lane, 94 year old female with chest pains.

June 6

7:04 a.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, 52 year old female complaining of weakness in the front lobby.

7:43 a.m. – Garson St., 63 year old male with chest pains, Lifeguard has been advised.

3:41 p.m. – Gay St., caller advises his washing machine was on fire, but he put it out, wants someone to check the pipes.

7:25 p.m. – Vance St., apartments, 78 year old dialysis patient.

7:45 p.m. – Miller St., 35 year old male with shoulder pain, can’t move.

8:35 p.m. – Pine Lodge Rd., fire alarm.

11:34 p.m. – Skyline Motel, 29 year old male trouble breathing, Lifeguard and law enforcement also enroute.