Titans vs. Colts Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 6 Published 3:37 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

According to our computer model, the Indianapolis Colts will defeat the Tennessee Titans when they square off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13 (at 1 p.m. ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

While the Titans rank third-worst in the NFL in total offense with 256.3 yards per game, it’s been a different story on the other side of the ball, as they rank best (243.8 yards per game allowed). With 23.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Colts rank 13th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 24th, allowing 24.4 points per contest.

Titans vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+2.5) Over (43) Colts 23, Titans 22

Titans Betting Info

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 59.2%.

Tennessee has won one game against the spread this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This season, games featuring the Titans have hit the over twice.

The over/under for this game is 43 points, 3.5 more than the average point total for Titans games this season (postseason included).

Colts Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Colts have a 45.5% chance to win.

Indianapolis has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

The Colts have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In Indianapolis’ five contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The average total for Colts games (postseason included) is 43.9 points, 0.9 more than this game’s over/under.

Titans vs. Colts 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 19.8 22.5 15.5 27 24 18 Colts 23.8 24.4 25 23 22 26.5

