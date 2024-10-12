AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024 Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

College football Week 7 action includes four games with AAC teams. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

UAB vs. Army

AAC Scores | Week 7

Army 44 – UAB 10

Army covered the 27.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 55.5-point total.

Army Top Performers

Passing: Bryson Daily (3-for-7, 102 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Bryson Daily (3-for-7, 102 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Daily (12 ATT, 136 YDS, 4 TDs)

Daily (12 ATT, 136 YDS, 4 TDs) Receiving: Casey Reynolds (3 TAR, 2 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)

UAB Top Performers

Passing: Jalen Kitna (25-for-39, 242 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Jalen Kitna (25-for-39, 242 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Lee Beebe (9 ATT, 36 YDS)

Lee Beebe (9 ATT, 36 YDS) Receiving: Kameran Shanks (12 TAR, 9 REC, 119 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UAB Army 303 Total Yards 515 242 Passing Yards 102 61 Rushing Yards 413 2 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 7 AAC Schedule

North Texas Mean Green at Florida Atlantic Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Game Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

