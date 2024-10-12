AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024
Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024
College football Week 7 action includes four games with AAC teams. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and key players.
AAC Scores | Week 7
Army 44 – UAB 10
Army covered the 27.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 55.5-point total.
Army Top Performers
- Passing: Bryson Daily (3-for-7, 102 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Daily (12 ATT, 136 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Casey Reynolds (3 TAR, 2 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)
UAB Top Performers
- Passing: Jalen Kitna (25-for-39, 242 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Lee Beebe (9 ATT, 36 YDS)
- Receiving: Kameran Shanks (12 TAR, 9 REC, 119 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|UAB
|Army
|303
|Total Yards
|515
|242
|Passing Yards
|102
|61
|Rushing Yards
|413
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 7 AAC Schedule
North Texas Mean Green at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Game Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
