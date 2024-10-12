AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024

Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024

College football Week 7 action includes four games with AAC teams. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

UAB vs. Army

AAC Scores | Week 7

Army 44 – UAB 10

Army covered the 27.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 55.5-point total.

Army Top Performers

  • Passing: Bryson Daily (3-for-7, 102 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Daily (12 ATT, 136 YDS, 4 TDs)
  • Receiving: Casey Reynolds (3 TAR, 2 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)

UAB Top Performers

  • Passing: Jalen Kitna (25-for-39, 242 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Lee Beebe (9 ATT, 36 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kameran Shanks (12 TAR, 9 REC, 119 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UAB Army
303 Total Yards 515
242 Passing Yards 102
61 Rushing Yards 413
2 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 7 AAC Schedule

North Texas Mean Green at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Game Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Rice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 13

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 13

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Oct. 25

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow