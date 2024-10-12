SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024

Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 7 of the college football schedule includes seven games featuring SEC teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date the top performers and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Missouri vs. UMass | South Carolina vs. Alabama

SEC Scores | Week 7

Missouri 45 – UMass 3

Missouri covered the 27.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

  • Passing: Brady Cook (14-for-19, 219 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marcus Carroll (15 ATT, 91 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Joshua Manning (4 TAR, 2 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

UMass Top Performers

  • Passing: Taisun Phommachanh (12-for-22, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Te’Rai Powell (1 ATT, 39 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jakobie James (9 TAR, 6 REC, 80 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Missouri UMass
461 Total Yards 237
230 Passing Yards 142
231 Rushing Yards 95
0 Turnovers 2

Alabama 27 – South Carolina 25

South Carolina covered the 22.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 50.5-point total.

Alabama Top Performers

  • Passing: Jalen Milroe (16-for-23, 209 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jamarion Miller (12 ATT, 42 YDS)
  • Receiving: Germie Bernard (7 TAR, 4 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

South Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: LaNorris Sellers (23-for-31, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Raheim Sanders (16 ATT, 78 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mazeo Bennett (3 TAR, 3 REC, 57 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

South Carolina Alabama
374 Total Yards 313
242 Passing Yards 209
132 Rushing Yards 104
4 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 7 SEC Schedule

Florida Gators at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 13 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

