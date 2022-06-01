Walkway of Heroes Opens in Sardis

Published 11:06 am Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Staff reports

The Town of Sardis held a special Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 30, to mark the completion of the Walkway of Heroes. Friends and family of veterans – active, retired, and deceased – purchased the bricks in honor of the service members. Mayor Richard McCarty, a retired Marine, led the project with support from the Board of Aldermen, Sardis businesses, and citizen volunteers. Those in attendance at Monday’s event were also invited to join the mayor and other Sardis officials as they placed American Flags on the graves of service members at Rose Hill Cemetery. (Kay Wolfe)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Panola County News

Poll Managers for Tuesday primaries

South Panola graduation Saturday at Civic Center

Mt. Olivet bringing back singing convention

Tennessee State Trooper killed in Sardis Lake accident; charges may be filed

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow