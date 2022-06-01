Walkway of Heroes Opens in Sardis

The Town of Sardis held a special Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 30, to mark the completion of the Walkway of Heroes. Friends and family of veterans – active, retired, and deceased – purchased the bricks in honor of the service members. Mayor Richard McCarty, a retired Marine, led the project with support from the Board of Aldermen, Sardis businesses, and citizen volunteers. Those in attendance at Monday’s event were also invited to join the mayor and other Sardis officials as they placed American Flags on the graves of service members at Rose Hill Cemetery. (Kay Wolfe)