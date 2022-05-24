Macedonia to celebrate Rev. Leland’s 41 years as pastor

The Macedonia Church family extends a cordial invitation to the community to worship with us in a “Day of Love, Honor, and Celebration” as they commemorate and celebrate Pastor Zannie Leland, Jr.’s, 41 years as pastor of the Macedonia M.B. Church and 44 years of active preaching and ministry.

The Celebration Service of Joy and Thanksgiving will be held Sunday, June 12, at Macedonia Church, during the 11 a.m. worship service.

The principal speaker for the service will be Pastor Clifton Ward, pastor of Emmanuel M.B. Church in Sardis.

Located at 2609 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, the church requests the public attend. All Covid protocols will be adhered to, church officials said.