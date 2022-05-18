Batesville Police Promotions Announced

Batesville Chief of Police Kerry Pittman (right) and Col. George Williford (left) held a small ceremony Friday, May 6, for three officers who recently received promotions. On hand to witness the promotions and officially pin badges reflecting their new ranks were family and friends of the officers. The officers are (from left) Sgt. Andrew Geeslin, K-9 Sgt. Greg Jones, and Sgt. Josh Busby. Not pictured is Capt. Wesley Hawkins. Chief Pittman said the promotion ceremonies are meant to show the families of officers the department’s appreciation for their service, and publicly reward their diligence.