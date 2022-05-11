Batesville Municipal Court 5/4/22

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, May 4, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Thomas Seth Barnett, 218 Dettor St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to domestic violence/simple assault and was credited for 14 days for time served with no fine given.

James Earl Bradley, Jr., 107 MLK Dr., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a May 11 trial date.

Monte Delon Davis, 513 Happy Lane, Oxford, pleaded guilty to no seat belt and was given a ten-day suspended jail sentence on contempt of court charges.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora Street, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and public drunkenness and was fined $642.

Quaterrica Kenee Fox, 6405 Collinwood Rd., Horn Lake, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty and was fined $886.

Barbara Ann Hamilton, 105 Patton Lane, Apt. A, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and public drunkenness and was fined $642.

Xavier Dominique Hooks, 116 Normandy Ave., Batesville, failed to appear on felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge. Thecase bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Aurmany O’Jarion Lesears, 2402 Welch Blvd., Flint, MI, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on charges of possession of marijuana.

Agustin Lona Martinez, 212 Deaton St., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony and fined $712 on charges of no driver’s license and no insurance.

Sammy Terrell McKinney, 117 Kathleen St., Sikeston, MO, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on a public drunkenness charge and was fined $225.

Dekedris Dquante McMillian, 379 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, had felony false pretenses charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Ashley Diane Patton, 214 Broad St., Batesville, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Dennis Tramaine Rudd, 109 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, firearm enhancement penalty, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and improper equipment bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Bobby Smalley, 102 Martinez St., Batesville, had a simple domestic violence charge remanded to the files.

Shamria Tranae Stinson, 202 Calvary St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and was given a July 13 trial date.

Jermey Jerome Taylor, 1165 Charter Oak Dr., Memphis, had charges of improper tag and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Latasha Shree Taylor, 1016 Third St., Lambert, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on contempt of court charges.

Corderrius Clierre Wiliams, 313 Pamplin Rd., Charleston, failed to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Williams Bonding Co. notified.

Cherrica Andrella Wright, 3541 Nash Rd., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on charges of possession of a controlled substance and firearm possession enhancement penalty and was fined $886.

In cases set for trial,

Tracy Baker, 157 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty of violation of probation and trespassing and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Baker also had a petit larceny case continued.

Will Otis Boothe, 548 Sanders Rd., Sardis, had a DUI and careless driving trial continued until June 8.