Jail Log 4/25-5/2/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 25

Marvin Brown, 9516 Bolton Estates Rd., Millington, TN, charged with DUI.

Sasha Amon Buford, 32A CR 198, Oxford, charged with DUI.

Lajarrion Jamal Walton, 227 Terry Ave., Crenshaw, charged with aggravated assault and accessory after the fact.

Randarius Deshaun Kelly, 227 Terry Ave., Crenshaw, charged with aggravated assault.

Amber Yvonne Woods, 321 Bim Bam Blvd., Oxford, charged with trespassing.

April 26

Brandon Bernard Brown, 290 Dunsen Ave., Crowder, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Roytravias Keshaun Jackson, 413 Jones St., Apt. 33, Crenshaw, charged with petit larceny, burglary, and trespassing.

Heather Amber Blakely, 51 Goodsen Rd., Holcomb, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

April 27

Steven Paul Red, 206 CR 143, Oxford, charged with possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy.

Wille B. Hill, 220 Abe Hill Rd., Como, held for further investigation.

Marquisha Monqe Harris, 221 Noble St., Batesville, charged with simple assault to create fear or menace, and no vehicle tag light.

William Edward Fondren, 1017 3rd St., Lambert, charged with DUI.

Deven Joshua Campbell, 427 White Oak St., Utica, charged with DUI.

April 28

Omar Danilo Villacorta, 3847 West 21st Place, Yuma, AZ, held as a federal inmate.

Rachel Ann Johnson, 244 Townsend Rd., Seminary, arrested and held for Jefferson Davis County.

Robert Kyle Hatley, 75 Graves Dr., Collins, arrested and held for Jefferson Davis County.

Charles Richard Teague, 1092 Brassfield Rd., Pontotoc, charged with false pretense.

Mohammed Abdulsala Alnehmi, 200 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Fuad Abdo Himed, 27789 Hwy. 6E, Batesville, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Jason Andrew Stevenson, 34 Forest Dr., Sardis, charged with sale of methamphetamine.

Kathryn Oweta Morris, 3175 Bell Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI non-compliance, and held on a contempt of court warrant (Justice Court).

Michael Anthony Tisdale, 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

April 29

Martez Dejon Hooks, 12825 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

David Andrew Burke, 3953 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and petit larceny.

Randy Lee Cato, 480 CR 204, Oakland, charged with DUI, careless driving, and speeding.

Monica Lashay Keller, 1407 Aste St., Memphis, charged with disturbing the peace.

Robert Dernell Stewart, 303 Willa St., Batesville, arrested a bench warrant (Justice/Circuit Courts).

April 30

Bobby Levette Smalley, Jr., 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, detained on a hold from Mississippi Dept. of Corrections.

Dianah Nicole Spitzer, 347 South St., Grenada, arrested on a bench warrant (Circuit Court).

Alex Randall Arra, 454 Paul’s Dr., Byhalia, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no driver’s license.

Christy Leighann Callhand, 29 CR 3027, Water Valley, charged with DUI and careless driving.

May 1

Ricky Devonta Harris, 213 Draper St., Batesville, charged with DUI, no insurance, careless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Margaret Madalyn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

D’Lrian Devonya Casey, 128 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with DUI, trespassing, no driver’s license, and malicious mischief. Held for Batesville PD.

Lonnie Gilliam, 227 Milam Rd., Batesville, held for further investigation.

Quinterious Smith, 3670 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Nadia Moak, 2803 Attala Road 221, McCool, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Veronica Michelle Moore, 343 E. Missouri Ave., Crenshaw, charged with simple assault.

May 2

Steven Dexella Harris, 116 Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Brandrekes Q. Clark, 117 East Lester St., Batesville, arrested on a warrant from the Mississippi Dept. of Corrections.

Terrance Deion Malone, 2 CR 1010, Abbeville, charged with possession of a controlled substance.