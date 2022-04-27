Wilkins Sisters Play Double Decker

The Wilkins Sisters, a Memphis group with Como roots performed for thousands over the weekend at the Double Decker Festival in Oxford. The Wilkins Sisters are Tangela Longstreet, Joyce Jones, and Tawana Cunningham. The Wilkins Sisters were brought up singing in the church inspired by their mother (Betty Maxwell Wilkins) and father (Rev. John Wilkins) and mix gospel, blues and R&B to make a music that is moving, soulful, and uplifting. Rev. Wilkins became pastor of Hunters Chapel in Como in the 1980s. As little girls they used to open for their father at services, shows, and picnics. Growing up they had their own groups and singing projects as well, and Tangela, the leader of the trio has had her own band, Tan and The Violinettes, for over 25 years. (Glennie Pou)