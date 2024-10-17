Memphis vs. North Texas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 19 Published 7:51 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

Our projection model predicts the Memphis Tigers will take down the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. For a complete projection on the game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Memphis vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Texas (+12) Under (68.5) Memphis 35, North Texas 28

Memphis Betting Info (2024)

The Tigers have an 81.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

The Tigers have three wins in five games against the spread this year.

Memphis has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 12-point favorites.

One of the Tigers’ five games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 68.5 points, 12.6 higher than the average total in Memphis games this season.

North Texas Betting Info (2024)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mean Green have a 23.3% chance to win.

The Mean Green’s ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Mean Green’s six games with a set total.

The average over/under for North Texas games this year is 4.2 fewer points than the point total of 68.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Mean Green 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 31.2 15.8 34 8 32 34 North Texas 40.8 33 43.7 19 36.5 52

