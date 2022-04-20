Bombers Win Oxford Tourney

Published 8:44 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022

WordPress.com VIP

The Batesville Bombers won the 11U AAA division of the Ducks on the Pond tournament in Oxford two weekends ago. Pictured are team members (front, from left Preston Shipp, Lane Morrow, Cash Crumpler, Axel Shivers, Miles Roberts, (middle) Baren Roebuck, Ayden Stevenson, Jamison Hill, JP Twilley, and Carter Lightsey. Not pictured is Bowen Elliott. The Bombers are coached by (back, from left) Blake Shipp, Brent Roberts and Brad Lightsey. 

