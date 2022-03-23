Panola County Jail Log 3/14-21/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

March 14

Jeremy Kendall Ellis, 303 Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with parole violation.

Devon Lonzo Draper, 91A Elbert Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

March 15

Taurus Lakesha Golden,206 Clairmont St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Latroy Daniels, 3211 30th St., Apt. D18, Des Moines, IA, held as a federal detainee.

James Henry Townsel, Jr., 203 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Lester Vance Benson, 954 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Asia Ladisha Thomas, 220 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

March 16

Gaspar Perez, 112 Hwy. 51N, Batesville, charged with careless driving, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and DUI.

Tankeia Danial Carter, 10265 Yates Dr., Olive Branch, charged with DUI (other).

March 17

Willie Michael Warren, 801 N. College St., Booneville, held as a federal detainee.

Salmane Camara, 225 Second Ave., Sledge, serving 14 days for Drug Court.

Marvis Jalloyd Madison, 114 Martinez St., Batesville, serving 14 days for Drug Court.

Roytravius Keshuan Jackson, 203 Jones St., Apt. 33, Crenshaw, arrested on a bench warrant.

March 18

Tracy Darrell Rushing, 386 Greenbrier Circle, Courtland, charged with improper equipment and possession of a controlled substance.

James Demarius Barber, 1475 Hunter Rd., Batesville, charged with sexual battery and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Moesha Monika Mister, 206 Tubbs Rd., Apt. 1, Batesville, charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Taiwan Shavonco Obey, Jr., 557 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Jakilra Keyelaya Reeves, 217 Melrose St., Sardis, charged with improper passing, no driver’s license, speeding, and no proof of insurance.

Patricia Gean Pearson, 5 CR 398, Taylor, charged with reckless driving and DUI.

March 19

Marshall Wayne McGarrity, 696 Bishop Rd., Crenshaw, charged with possession of marijuana and DUI.

March 20

Chris Deshaun McFarling, 2498 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Estevan Gaaza, 209 Sycamore St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

March 21

Krislynn Iva Collins, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Allen Dewayne House, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Christie Latham Cross, 2590 Thyatira-Tyro Rd., Senatobia, charged with disturbing the peace.