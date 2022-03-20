Larry Wayne Doubleday, 60, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Monday, March 21, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Rev. Gary Stevens will be officiating the service.

Larry was born Sept. 1961 in Tallahatchie County to Bessie Mae Carpenter Doubleday and the late Joe Edward Doubleday. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and especially fishing. Larry also enjoyed having long conversations of the telephone with family and friends.

Larry is survived by his two children, Abbi Gail Nicole Doubleday of Sardis, Zachary Dewayne Doubleday of Sardis; mother, Bessie Mae Carpenter Doubleday of Sardis; sister, Betty Ann Doubleday Hill of Sardis; and brother, Randy Doubleday of Sardis.

Along with his father, Larry was preceded in death by his niece, Amanda Gail Doubleday.