Como pancake breakfast raised $2,201

By Kay Wolfe

News From The North

As usual, we have been quite busy north of the river. The Veteran’s Museum and the Walkway of Heroes is in full swing. Mayor Richard McCarty is working diligently on a number of different elements of this project from painting the interior of the museum to purchasing flags and poles to overseeing the construction of the park. The dedication of the park and Walkway of Heroes will be Memorial Day.

In other Sardis news, The Sardis Woman’s Club will meet Friday, March 4, at 11:30 a.m. in the Sardis Methodist Church fellowship hall. Members are to bring their $15 dues covering the remainder of the year 2022. It will be a potluck lunch with a business meeting to follow.

The Rook Club meets on Friday at 6 p.m. for potluck and cards at the Heflin House.

The Como Community Club met recently. Dorothy Wilbourn brought the meeting to order and reported the profit from the pancake breakfast was $2,201.

Co-hostesses were Micol Davis and Meg Bartlett. The refreshments were divine with Micol baking some of her wonderful creations. I understand that she had a nickname, at one time, as the “Muffin Lady.”

Visitors were Lexie and Jerry West and daughters. They will be opening a business on Main Street very soon. The treasurer’s report and the devotion were given. Micol and her husband presented the program. She encouraged all of us to get out of our comfort zone stating that God needs you to help others in service to him.

Even though Micol forgot her tambourine, the music was definitely there for us to enjoy. They are back on tour now full-time. The duo has played with musicians such as Leon Russell, Grand Funk Railroad and has even made an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry.

Got to run. Make someone smile today. Remember to live simply, laugh often, and love much.