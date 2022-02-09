Showoff on the Square slated for April

The 12th annual Showoff on the Square open car show will be Saturday, April 2. This year’s event has been expanded to include tractors, which will be displayed just off the northwest corner of downtown Batesville.

The City of Batesville teams with MS Delta Street Rods to host the car show each spring, weather permitting. When skies are clear and temperatures are mild, the Square is filled most of the day with locals and visitors looking at the variety of cars in the show and enjoying browsing through the vendor area.

Entry fee is $20 for car owners and there will be a trophy presentation at 3 p.m. There is no charge for people to view the entries, which will include everything from classic restored cars and trucks to race cars and motorcycles.

The Exchange Club of Batesville will have its annual Pancake Breakfast the same day. Tickets for pancake plates will be sold by Exchange Club members in coming weeks and will also be available the day of the car show.

“Showoff on the Square is always a special day for Batesville because our wonderful Square is filled with citizens of our community and visitors from neighboring towns,” said Mayor Hal Ferrell. “Car shows are family events with something for people of all ages. Everyone likes looking at these unique cars and trucks and it’s a good opportunity for Batesville to show our hospitality.”

Profits from the car show are used to support the Baptist Children’s Village in Independence, and for needs in local families.

For more information about the car show contact Darrell Martin at (662) 561-5163 or Jerry Sides at (901) 413-5834. For details about the tractor show call Bud Fisher at (662) 578-1258.