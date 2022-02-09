Batesville Municipal Court

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Wednesday, Feb. 2, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Manly Dale Allbritton, 1684 Fairground Rd., Grenada, had a felony grand larceny charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Mallory Lee Henton, 18 Gardner Rd., Laurel, had a felony grand larceny charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Eric Maurice Powell, 1446 Sanders Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty and was fined $779 on a DUI charge, but had charges of careless driving and running a stop sign remanded to the files.

Daiwan Tazonco Richardson, 386 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, had a felony malicious mischief charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Precious Sharae Turner, 218 Pearson St,, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and was given a Feb.23 trial date.

Janeice Gervay Cohran, 32 Private Road 3151, Apt.1, Oxford, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on charges of speeding, DUI-other, and possession of a controlled substance and also given a 48 hour suspended jail sentence.

Deon Christopher Pryor, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, was given credit for time served on a disturbing the peace charge.

Michael Anthony Tisdale, 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI and was fined $779, but had careless driving and driving with suspended license charges remanded to the files.

Markietric Daunta Joy, 1239 Lawrence Brothers Rd., Batesville, had charges of arson of a dwelling and aggravated domestic violence charges bound over to the Panola County Circuit Court.

