Robbie Mothershead Sanford Gooch, 92

On Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, Robbie Mothershead Sanford Gooch of Sardis died at age 92. She is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus. Robbie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Robbie was born June 23, 1929 in Pleasant Grove to Virgil and Martha Mothershead.

She loved her family very much and devoted so much of her time as a caregiver. Her other interests included her church, reading her bible, bird watching, gardening, and watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, baseball and basketball games.

Robbie is survived by daughter Sandy Sanford Vest (Bruce); her sister Louise Harmon; grandchildren Amy Vest Jenkins, Wendy Vest Thompson, Hal Davis and Kevin Davis; great grandchildren, Michael, Cole, Anna Leigh, Mary McRae, Alex, Hallie Jane, Layla, Ryder, Easton, Blake, and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husbands Lee Sanford and Charles Gooch; son Bobby Sanford; brothers James Mothershead and Bill Mothershead and sisters Virginia Helms, Mary Wright, and Gladys Cline.

At her request, a private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis, MS. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude.