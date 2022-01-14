Northwest Chick-fil-A to serve college, local community

Northwest Mississippi Community College has announced a partnership with Chick-fil-A that will bring a new dining option for students to the Senatobia campus.

Chick-fil-A, a popular national brand and one of the largest fast food chains in America, operates 2,723 restaurants in 47 states. It will make a new home in the McLendon Center on the college’s main campus.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Northwest Mississippi Community College,” said Northwest President, Dr. Michael Heindl. “Signing this partnership with Chick-fil-A aligns with our college mission, which is to ‘positively transform student lives, enrich the communities we serve and strive for excellence in every program and service.’”

The partnership is based on a long-term agreement with Aladdin Food Services, which also runs the college’s food services in the Haraway Center.

“We are excited to offer this amenity to our students and community,” said Jeff Horton, Northwest’s vice president for Administration and Finance. “Northwest couldn’t ask for a better partner than Chick-fil-A to operate on our college campus.”

Renovations to part of the McLendon Center are slated to begin in the Spring of 2022, with the licensed location to begin operations in the Fall 2022 semester.

The college is also excited about bringing a new dining option to Tate County. The new full-service, 150-seat restaurant will operate like any other Chick-Fil-A restaurant. It will remain open year-round, through college holidays, and will be closed on Sundays. Local residents and college students will be able to receive dine-in, take-out and, potentially, mobile delivery services.

For more information about Northwest, visit northwestms.edu.