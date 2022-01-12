Lady Wave upsets No.1 Kirk at home

The North Delta Lady Green Wave pulled off their biggest win of the year Friday by upsetting No.1 ranked Kirk 43-41 in overtime Friday in Batesville.

The victory came off the heels of a 59-40 loss at Oak Hill last Tuesday (Jan. 4).

North Delta split the four-game set with Kirk as the varsity boys fell 48-44. The junior high boys meanwhile lost a 23-22 nailbiter while the girls remained undefeated in district play with a 29-23 win over the Raiders.

Varsity Girls

ND 43

Kirk 41 (OT)

North Delta trailed 36-21 after three quarters before outscoring the Raiderettes 17-2 in the fourth period to send the game into overtime. Shelby Boone’s two free throws tied the game at 38-38 with 33 seconds remaining in regulation.

Following a turnover by Kirk, the Lady Wave had two shots to win the game, but both came up empty and the contest went into the extra session.

The Raiderettes went up 41-38 before North Delta went on a 5-0 run to seal the victory as Boone knocked down a bank shot to put the Green Wave ahead 42-41, then hit the front end of a one-and-one with three seconds left.

Breck Brewer paced North Delta (13-7,3-2) with 15 points as Boone followed with 14.

Libby Miller provided five points while Sadie Gray chipped in with four. Emily Wells garnered three points followed by Sophie Williams two points.

Varsity Boys

Kirk 48

ND 44

A 17-2 spurt in the third quarter gave the Raiders a 37-24 lead before holding off a late fourth quarter charge by North Delta to earn their first win of the season. The Green Wave (2-10,0-5) mounted a fourth quarter rally behind ten of Stiles Rowland’s game high 16 points.

Semmes Dorrel cut the Raider margin to 45-42 with a basket at the 1:28 mark before Kirk iced the game on a three point play from leading scorer A.J.Wren with less than a minute to play.

The first half went back and forth as the game was tied after the first quarter before North Delta took a slim 22-20 advantage at intermission.

Dorrel followed Rowland in the scoring column with 11 points as Layton Wells and Ethan Jeffcoat added seven points each. Matt Johnson finished with three points.

Jr. High Girls

ND 29

Kirk 23

The Junior High Lady Wave remained undefeated in district play by holding off the Raiders in the fourth quarter after leading 15-4 at halftime. AK Wolfe led all scorers with 14 points followed by Emma Brown and Kori Cox with five each.

Cadie Coker provided two points and Laney Taylor with one.

Jr. High Boys

Kirk 23

ND 22

The Green Wave Junior high boys lost a heartbreaker to Kirk as a last second shot failed to go down at the buzzer. Gage Bryant and Tucker Bryant led the way with six points each while Kolby Baker added four and Owens Johnson finished with three.

North Delta traveled to Oak Hill, where they split four games with the Raiders in district play.

Varsity Girls

Oak Hill 59

ND 40

Ellie Gray was the lone scorer in double figures with 12 points while Libby Miller followed with eight. Shelby Boone and Sadie Gray tallied seven points each with Brewer, Wells, Williams and Autumn Boone finishing with two points each.

The varsity Green Wave boys were defeated by Oak Hill, but no score was reported.

Jr. High Girls

ND 27

Oak Hill 25

Kori Cox hit the game-winning shot as time expired to give the Lady Wave the win over the previously undefeated Raiders. Cox, Emma Brown and AK Wolfe led the way with seven points each while Cadie Coker added six points on two three pointers.

Jr. High Boys

ND 46

Oak Hill 12

North Delta placed three players in double figure scoring in a rout of the Raiders as Kolby Baker led the way with 16 points followed by Owens Johnson with 14 and Tucker Bryant with 10.

North Delta was scheduled to host Rossville Academy (TN) Tuesday, Jan.11, before visiting Marshall Academy in Holly Springs Friday.

The Green Wave teams will return home next Tuesday, Jan. 18, to take on Clarksdale Lee beginning at 3:30 p.m. with a full slate of junior high and varsity games.

Photo: Sadie Gray looks for an open Lady Wave teammate against Kirk Academy Friday night. The North Delta girls beat the No. 1 Raiderettes in overtime. (Glennie Pou)