Heather Pruett Glidewell, 44, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis on Dec. 27, 2021.

Funeral services for Heather will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Forrest Memorial Park.

Heather was born June 21, 1977, to the late David Dale and Audrey Pruett in Dunoon, Scotland. She worked in the maintenance department for a construction company, but the real joy in her life was raising her children. Heather was a member of First Faith Baptist Church in Batesville.

She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her husband Mark. She also enjoyed her work and taking care of people. Heather liked to fish in her spare time and watch Cops and crime drama programs on TV. All her focus in life was directed towards her children and family.

Heather was preceded in death by her father, David Dale Pruett, and one grandchild, Elijah Hunter Emery.

The family she leaves behind includes her husband Mark Glidewell of Memphis; children, Jala Emery of Water Valley, Audrey Emery and Aliyah Emery both of Memphis, Tyler Emery and Jessie Bob Emery both of Batesville; step-children, Haley Glidewell, Caleb Glidewell, and Joshua Glidewell, all of Memphis; mother, Deborah McCollum Pruett of Covington; siblings, Shane Pruett (Shelley) of Monticello, AR., Dara Garbuzinski (Hank) of Memphis, Jason Pruett of Greenville, Stacey Morris (Merrion) of Memphis, Dana Pruett of Brighton, TN.; grandchildren, Brayden Emery, McKenzie Emery, and Alexis Kroll.