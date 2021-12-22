Let’s not leave Jesus lying in a manger

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

It’s just two more days until Christmas. Are you rushing around frantically because you don’t have enough time, money, or energy? Please stop and slow down! Enjoy your family and friends.

I thoroughly enjoyed the church service Sunday at Mt. Olivet. We had our Christmas program during the regular 11 a.m worship service. The theme was “Because of the Manger – Because of the Cross.”

After Bro. Charles read the appropriate scripture related songs, Dwight Arbuckle sang Silent Night and Mary Did You Know, and Pamela Crowder sang What Child Is This? Cindy Prince sang Do You Hear What I Hear?

Ashley Parish read Don’t leave Baby Jesus in the Manger. It was a fitting reading for today’s attitude about Christmas. I would like to share some of it with you.

Don’t leave baby Jesus in the manger, he deserves to learn to crawl, run and play and to fly his kite on Calvary Hill with his cousin John. Don’t leave Baby Jesus in the manger, he has a very short ministry of three years. During these three years he has to teach, preach and perform miracles. Only 37 of them are recorded in the scripture. The book of John best explains them.

“There are also many other things which Jesus did, which if they should be written, everyone I suppose that even the world itself could not contain the books that should be written.” Amen John 21:25

Don’t leave Baby Jesus in the Manger. He has to go to the cross. He did this for you and I.

The Manger is Empty, the Cross is Empty, and the Grave is Empty.

Because of the Manger – Because of the Cross. We are here today.

Ashley’s mother, Ms. Linda Thompson was a special guest at church Sunday. Also attending was Tony Martin who sustained a broken shoulder, elbow and hip when he fell at the Family Life Center a few short weeks ago. Mr. Tony was able to play Joy to the World with the chimes on the organ.

“A Merry Christmas to us all, God bless us every one!” As quoted by Tiny Tim in Charles Dickens’ 1843 novel A Christmas Carol. My wish to you also.

