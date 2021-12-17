SP splits with Lafayette, girls to play in Tupelo tourney

Boys Varsity

SP 61

Lafayette 59

The Tigers converted eight free throws in the final two minutes to pull out its first victory of the season at home Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Eric Bibbs, who came off the bench to score six points in the fourth quarter, sank two free throws before Ashton Parham hit the back end of a one-and-one opportunity to give South Panola a 61-59 advantage.

Lafayette had one last gasp at the win after South Panola missed two free throws with 3.3 seconds left, but a half court shot missed its mark at the buzzer.

South Panola enjoyed a 14-point cushion and three 11-point leads in the game with a last coming at 48-37 at the end of the third quarter before the Commodores went on a 16-5 run to tie the game at 53-53 with 3:03 remaining in the contest.

The Tigers retook the lead at 55-54 when Parham, who finished the game with six points, knocked down two free throws with 1:43 showing on the clock. Lee then sank two shots a the charity stripe to give South Panola a 58-55 advantage

Keitron Jones paced the Tigers in scoring with 21 points before fouling out with 5:53 left in the game. Khris Cole added seven points while Parham provided six while Jayden Smith finished with five points.

Girls Varsity

Lafayette 52

SP 36

The Lady Tigers learned how quickly a game can turn the wrong way after they led

29-20 at halftime. South Panola was held to nine points in the second half on two field goals as the Commodores came away with the double digit victory in a game that was closer than the score indicated.

Fondren, who paced South Panola with 12 points, scored the Tigers only points of the third quarter on a basket with 2:50 left in the period to stop a 14-0 Lafayette County run.

The Tigers did not score again until 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter on Fondren’s two free throws, but by then the damage had been done as the Lady ‘Dores as they led 43-31.

South Panola fell behind 15-6 after the first quarter before storming back in the second period to out-score Lafayette County 23-5 behind nine points from Fondren. Kamiyah Griffin added seven points while Janashia McKinney supplied six. Jada Wilson chipped in four as Patton and Alexis Hamilton contributed three points each.

JV Boys

Lafayette 24

SP 23

The Tiger Junior Varsity boys came up short in the opening game of the day. Markkarious McKinney led the way with six points followed by Caleb Lyle, Demartric Houston and William Davis with three points each. Cam Griffin added two points.

Next Up

South Panola hosted Oxford Tuesday (Dec. 14) and will entertain Independence Thursday (Dec.16) beginning at 4 p.m with the junior varsity girls taking the court.

The varsity Lady Tigers then travel to Tupelo (Dec.17) Friday to take part in the Tupelo Christmas Tournament.

The Lady Tiger JV squad takes on Hancock at 6 p.m while the varsity team squares off against Pine Grove at 6:45 p.m. The South Panola boys will not participate in the tournament. South Panola closes out their 2021 home portion of the schedule next Tuesday (Dec. 22) as they host Tupelo in a pair of varsity games starting at 2 p.m.