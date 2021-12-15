Panola County Jail Log 12/6 -12/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 6

Marcus Derrell Webb, 931 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Shamaya Arrieal Finches, 209B Deaton St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Taemayre Quantrell Madlock, 2648 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Justice Court.

Sybil Ann Hollis, 488 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, being held for Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Dec. 7

Christopher Derrell Sanders, 292 Lamb St., Crowder, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Dec. 8

Michael Anthony Tisdale, 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, and careless driving.

Dec. 9

Louis Wilson, Jr., 2800 Chapel Town Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant from Justice Court.

Lany McBrayer, Jr., 296 Johnson Cove, Como, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Theresa Elane Rodinsky, Delta RV Trailer Park, Hwy. 6, Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 10

Amanda Brower Red, 3365 Moser Rd., Enid, charged with driving with an expired tag, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with robbery, shoplifting, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Patricia Kay McGee, Enid, charged with DUI.

Carolyn Vonette Johnson, 1631 Galveston St., Memphis, charged with DUI.

Garrett Zane Catledge, 331 Elm Ave., Clarksdale, charged with DUI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and no seatbelt.

Dec. 11

Charles Michael Richardson, Sr., 8554 East Kerrville-Rosemark Rd., Millington, TN, charged with DUI (other), careless driving, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Kaitlin Elaine Ervin, homeless, held for Murfreesboro, TN.

Taleisha Shantae Lloyd, 434 Taylor St., Como, arrested on a hold for Town of Sardis.

Christopher Michael Dodd, 201 Dunlap St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Blake Shannon Mayo, 413 Ray St., New Albany, charged with DUI.

Jamie Leshun Jackson, 182A Rudd Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of paraphernalia, and held for Hernando P.D.

Austin Anderson Runnels, 667 Meadow View Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), driving with a suspended license, and improper equipment.

Dec. 12

Chelsey Darene Johnson, 582 Hwy. 6W, Oxford, charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking of a controlled substance.

Janeice Gervay Cohran, 18 CR 175 Oxford, charged with possession of a controlled substance, speeding, and DUI (other).

Jovon Jermale Hayes, 108 CR 105, Oxford, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Keith Jones, 2534 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief.

Kerry Deshawn Conner, Jr., Memphis, TN, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.