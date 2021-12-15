City firefighters assist in tornado search and rescue in Mayfield, KY

Four firefighters from the City of Batesville have returned from Mayfield, KY, where they joined other first responders in the massive search and rescue undertaking for victims of last weekend’s tornados that killed dozens and caused billions of dollars in property damage.

Mayor Hal Ferrell said city officials were quick to respond to the disaster, offering whatever local resources could be of help in tornado-stricken areas.

“Batesville people have always been known for a spirit of helping whenever there is a need so it was just natural for our firefighters to volunteer for the search and rescue effort,” Ferrell said. “We are blessed to have city employees who want to be a help not only to our local citizens, but also to our neighbors in Kentucky, or wherever they may be.”