SP Cross Country competes in Clinton

Eight cross country runners represented South Panola High School in the Class 6A state meet Saturday at Choctaw Trials in Clinton.

Matthew Joyner was the highest Tiger boys as 165 runners participated in the 5k run. Joyner finished in 86th place with a time of 18:52 while Will Davis crossed the tape with a time of 19:24.

In the girls division, freshman Idesha Bobo was the top finisher for the Tigers with a time of 21:43 good for 38th place out of 143 runners.

Senior Alexandria Pride finished 12 places back with a time of 22:04.

Other Tiger finishers were Hannah Grace Sprouse (23:18), Olivia Cole (26:31), Tora Sanford (27:11), and Gabriella Russo (29:08).

Oxford won the boys championship while Ocean Springs took home the girls title. The South Panola girls finished 14th out of 20 teams in 6A