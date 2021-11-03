Panola County Jail Log 10/25 – 11/1/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 25

Christopher Eugene Wells, Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated assault.

Exzavian Zentrell Oliver, 133 Cypress Corner Rd., Sentatobia, serving sentence time.

Kimberly Nicole Pritchard, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Harley Sue Pritchard, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

Amanda Lynnett Taylor, 101 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct and simple domestic violence.

Oct. 26

Jay Roy Ellis, 2155 Montebell Dr. West, Colorado Spring, CO, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, and careless driving.

Saunder Marie Reed, 704 W. Main St., Charleston, charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Shamous Jerome Jones, 4329C Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and speeding.

Antonio Tremain Johnson, 176 Otto Sanford Subdivision, Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Justice Court.

John Henry Doyle, 205A Vance St., Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Justin Kendrell Ferrell, 115 Everett St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Jameshia Shantell Jackson, 949B Wells St. Ext., Courtland, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Edward Deshaun Ford, 949B Wells St., Ext., Courtland, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Emily Brooke Brasher, 260 Perkins St., Crowder, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Oct. 27

Jeremy Wayne Owens, 803A Harmonia Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Chuck Winston Cole, 1042 Morrow Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI and no seatbelt.

Shermond C. Locke, 806D Hemingway Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and expired driver’s license.

Steven Scott Bland, 3964 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license.

David Austin Workman, 761 Banger Rd., Sarah, charged with resisting arrest.

Oct. 28

Burnell Buckley, 380 Conrad Dr., Athens, GA, charged with public drunkenness.

Rodney Kentrell Henderson, 706 Rosewood Lane, Coldwater, charged with contempt of court (Crenshaw Municipal).

Oct. 29

Edward Davis, Jr., 5100 Arkabutla Dam Rd., Arkabutla, charged with no driver’s license, driving with a switched tag, and possession of paraphernalia.

Willie James Harris, 180 East Hill Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, speeding, and no insurance.

Rodney Dale Anglin, 4395 Fairhaven Loop, Crenshaw, arrested on a bench warrant from Crenshaw Municipal.

Jerry Hilton McCullar, 23110 Hwy. 35N, Batesville, charged with grand larceny, malicious mischief, and trespassing.

Stephen Landreth Henderson, 7980 Hwy. 3, Sarah, charged with grand larceny.

Jonathan Lee Aldridge, Happy Days Motel, Room 89, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Oct. 31

Tyrone Bernard Booker, 403 CR 303, Taylor, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and reckless driving.

Steven Tyler Pitcock, 10513A Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and speeding.

Travis Montrell Thornton, 150A Raybon Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence, simple assault, and possession of marijuana.

Lester Leon Buice, 19190 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Dorishcial Ann Williams, 1601 Chickasaw Rd., Oxford, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Danny Allen Raymond, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Bobby Curtis Logan, 388 Mallard Pointe Rd., Batesville, driving with a suspended license.

Donyavious Donell Banks, 188 Abe Hill Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Jadarian Jurell Hall, 3602 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and possession of marijuana.

Chasity Naki Partridge, 3495 Castle Dr., Horn Lake, charged with child endangerment, DUI (other), expired tag, no insurance, and public profanity.

Samuel Jared Wilson, 1537A Sees Chapel, Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other) and possession of marijuana.

Antwan Ventrell Harris, 297 Tommie Harris Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other).

Nov. 1

Loretta Starks, 102 Booker T St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to use a turn signal.

Tiffany Monay Allen, 3551 Barron Ave., Memphis, arrested on a hold for Greene County.

Victoria Conner, 150 MLK Dr., Apt. 2B, Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Latisha Sherri Ards, 221 Noble St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.