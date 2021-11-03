Helping One Another  Spreads Holiday Cheer…EARLY!

The anticipated joys of the holiday season are fast approaching, however for Helping One Another, Inc., those warm feelings began to spread much sooner.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, HOA-MS’ founders Terrell Boothe, Leonard Boothe and Zimmie Boothe, Jr., celebrated the 81st birthday of their mother, Oneice Boothe.

On Friday, Oct. 22, the trio also recognized their initial grant recipients of their First-Time Home Ownership Program.

They are: Venetta Griffin and Josephine Pope, who were awarded $3,000 towards the closing cost of their new home.

The Boothe family extended a special thanks to Mayor Hal Farrell and the City of Batesville for their support.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the HOA-MS team completed another Building the Community event that involved general repairs and painting of the home of elderly couple, Harold and Odell Jones of Crowder.

The organization said the help provided by Lowes and G.E. Aviation Batesville was generous and helped make the completion of the project possible.

Leonard Boothe, Project Lead for HOA-MS, and his team of brothers are currently working to acquire a physical location for HOA-MS.

The current plans are to house the non-profit’s office in the building located on Highway 6 and Eureka, currently known as the “old Piggly Wiggly” building. Perry’s Restaurant was also at that location in past years.

The group gives special thanks to Rev. Walter Newson, Pastor of Mt. Gillion M.B. Church for his blessing of the building on Sunday, Oct. 24.

HOA-MS appreciates all of the community who continue to inspire, mentor, and support the non-profit and others who also pour tireless effort into building better communities.

For additional information about HOA-MS and how you may become a part of the effort, visit the website www.hoathrive.org.