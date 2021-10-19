David Varnedoe Drumheller, Sr., 71, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

Mr. Drumheller was born in Valdosta, GA, and lived in Valdosta most of his adult life. He was CEO and President of Drumheller Bag Corporation and was of the Presbyterian and Methodist faith.

He attended Memphis State University. Mr. Drumheller’s former honors and service include; member of Civil Air Patrol, founding member of Azalea City Kiwanis Club, founding Director of Valdosta Bank & Trust, life member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, two-term Assistant Secretary of the Georgia Republican Party, Vice-Chairman of the Textile Bag & Packaging Association, and member of the Board of Directors of the Paper Shipping Sack Manufacturers Association.

Mr. Drumheller also served two-terms on the Valdosta City Council, and as President of APDC, Area Planning & Development Commission. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy.

His survivors include his son, David V. Drumheller, Jr. (Ashley), and daughter, Shelby V. Drumheller. Two grandsons, David V. Drumheller, III, Carter D. Drumheller, and granddaughter, Reeves E. Drumheller. Also surviving are his brother, Michael A. Drumheller, Jr. (Mary Ann); his sister, Wynn D. Oukrop (Don), and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving cousins.

Mr. Drumheller was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Ayres & Virginia Copeland Drumheller, and sister, Virginia D. Lane.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Valdosta with Reverend Ken Webb officiating.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson Lane Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Mayo Clinics.