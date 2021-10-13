Hunter’s Moon coming Wednesday of next week

By Steve Norris

Weather News

Temperatures are going to be hitting 85 degrees for a few days this week, but a strong cold front arrives around Friday. Saturday brings a chance of rain followed by much cooler weather.

I expect high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday to only be around the upper 60s and drop to the upper 40s at night.

Our next full moon comes on Oct. 20 and it is called the Hunter’s Moon. It will appear for the day before and the day after.

How did it get its name? As the Native Americans prepared for the cold months ahead, they looked to October’s full moon as the signal to gather meat for winter.

Because of this, the October full moon came to be known as the Hunter’s Moon.

Reach Steve Norris with any weather questions or comments at weather1@charter.net