Billy Ray Boone, 69, of Hattiesburg, formerly of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his residence in Hattiesburg.

Born and raised in Jackson, Billy graduated from Wingfield HS (1969) and obtained an accounting degree from Mississippi State University (1973). Billy then spent his professional career working for Manufacturing facilities Kellwood (Monticello, McComb, Humboldt, TN, and Trenton, TN) Northern Electric Company (Laurel); General Box Company (Meridian); Hanson Scales (Shubuta); Sunbeam (Laurel); and his last 17 years at Framed Picture Enterprise (Batesville).

Billy was preceded in death by his parents James Earl (Dan) and Oneta Teague Boone; brother David Earl Boone; and Uncle Bobby Jack Simpson. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Brenda Joyce Boone, his son Chris (Katherine) Boone of Hattiesburg; daughter Cindy (Brian) Hill of Pope; brother Jimmy (Debbie) Boone of Tuscaloosa, AL; sister-in-law Cecelia Boone of Minneapolis, MN; uncle Dwain (Ann) Simpson of Diamondhead; grandchildren Addison and Brett Boone; and numerous nieces, nephews, and Grand Pups.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday , Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Leavell Woods United Method Church in Jackson. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to American Cancer Society, or Muscular Dystrophy Association.