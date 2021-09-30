Marascalco-Durham

David and Tracey Durham of Batesville announce the engagement of their daughter, Myles Durham, to Payton Marascalco, the son of Robert and Kim Marascalco, of Tillatoba.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Jo Durham and the late Royce Durham and the late Rita Ann Inmon and James Inmon.

Miss Durham is a 2016 Hall of Fame graduate of North Delta School, and a 2018 graduate of Northwest Community College where she majored in funeral service.

She is employed as a funeral director and embalmer at Wells Funeral Home.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Tommy and Ronda Morman, Charles and Betsy Knight, and the late Anthony and Sandra Marascalco.

Mr. Marascalco is a 2014 graduate of Germantown High School in Madison, and is enrolled at the University of Mississippi where he is pursuing a degree in criminal justice.

He is employed by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks as a game warden in Panola County. He was the 2020 State Officer of the Year.

The wedding party will include bridal attendants Remi Durham, Hannah English, Meri Harbor Herron, Sydney Claire Sullivant, Maddie Gray, Lindsey Douglas, Mary Margaret Pearson, Darcie Gibson, and Kaylee Schrotberger.

Groom attendants will be Robert Marascalco, Austin Marascalco, Chase Rimmer, Zachary Adams, John Jennings, Chris Cline, Cole Edwards, Justin Gates, Marcus Christon, Ryan Watson, Aubrey Breedlove, and Cody Gray.

The couple will exchange vows Saturday, Oct. 23, at Independence Presbyterian Church. Dr. Douglass Sullivan-Gonzalez will officiate the 6:30 p.m. wedding. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.

A reception will follow at 211 Main in Como.

The couple will make their home in Batesville.