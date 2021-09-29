Two more tailgating recipes for football fans

Today’s Special

Seems I must have been too wordy or went too long with tailgate recipes a couple of weeks ago. (Editor Jeremy hates it when that happens and I am absolutely guilty, but trying hard to do better.) So Today’s Special is short and sweet and includes the recipes that didn’t make it the first time, which I hope you’ll want to try during this absolutely perfect tailgating weather.

Here’s to the home team, fun with friends, and a fine spread of tailgating delicacies at the game, on a picnic, or right at home, anytime.

Recipes of the Week

Hash Brown Casserole

Delicious morning, noon, or night…this one goes with anything!

1 26-ounce bag frozen country-style hash browns

2 cups shredded Colby cheese (or sharp cheddar)

½ cup minced white onion

1 cup milk

½ cup beef stock

1 tablespoon butter, melted

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons butter

Combine potatoes, cheese and onion in a large bowl and place to the side. Stir milk, stock, melted butter and seasonings together until well blended. Pour over the potato mixture, mixing well. Melt the 2 tablespoons butter in an oven-proof skillet; spoon potato mixture into the hot butter; stir gently over low heat until cheese is melted. Put skillet into a pre-heated 425° oven; bake 45 – 60 minutes or until the casserole is bubbly and browned. Serves 18.

Praline Pound Cake

This recipe makes two loaf cakes, one with pralines and one without

4 sticks butter, cut in cubes and softened; use 1 tablespoon for pans

2 ½ cups sugar

10 eggs, separated

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 ¼ cups crumbled store-bought pralines

2 tablespoons dark rum

Butter two 9x5x3-inch loaf pans. With electric mixer cream butter and sugar, scraping down sides. In another bowl, whisk egg yolks with vanilla until yolks are frothy. With mixer on medium-low, slowly blend yolks into creamed butter mixture, mixing 4 minutes. In separate bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture and eggs whites alternately to the creamed butter mixture, about ⅓ at a time. Mix batter until well blended; stir in lemon zest. Pour half the batter in one pan. Fold pralines and rum into remaining batter and mix well. Pour praline batter into the other buttered pan. Bake plain cake in 350° oven for 1 hour and the praline cake for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks for about 10 minutes, then remove to finish cooling.