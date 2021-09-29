Average date for first frost is Oct. 25

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

By WordPress.com VIP

By Steve Norris

Looks like we only have two days with a chance of rain this week. That would be Wednesday and Thursday a 30 percent chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up in the afternoons.  

Otherwise fair to partly sunny skies will be the rule for the week ahead with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. 

It looks a little cooler from Oct. 4-10 with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac shows Oct. 25 as the average date of the first frost in Panola County. I should be able to alert you a week or two before the frost, and will keep you posted

 October is usually our driest month of the year and unless we get a tropical system that comes out of the Gulf there is usually not much moisture available with any front that would drop down from Canada. If you have a weather question, you can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net 

 

