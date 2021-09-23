County churches gathering supplies for Louisiana this Sunday

The Sardis District of the Missionary Baptist Association has established a “Throw Out The Lifeline” campaign, and the victims of the recent weather disasters in Louisiana will be the recipients of the organization’s first outreach in the ministry.

Sunday, Sept. 26, has been proclaimed “Love in Action Sunday” in Panola County. Congregations around the county have been asked to collect water, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable items at their churches this Sunday for the campaign.

Churches may take the donated items to the Baptist Educational Building, 582 W. Lee St., Sardis, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., where District representatives will organize the collections.

The donated items will be transported to Calvary Tabernacle Distribution Center in New Orleans where distribution to needed areas will be coordinated by the church there.

Any questions should be directed to District Moderator Dr. Zannie Leland, Jr., at 563-3020.