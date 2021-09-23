Community Calendar

Sept. 26

West Camp M.B. Church will hold a special installation service for new pastor Rev. Richard E. Hairston and his wife Sister Angie Hairston.

Sept. 24-26

The South Panola Class of 1971 will have its 50th class reunion in Batesville Sept. 24-26. Organizers need help contacting all members of the class, gathering needed information from each, and getting everyone registered. For more details, or to register, contact Rosie Stewart Goolsby at Rosie17@bellsouth.net or 662-202-6960, Herman Flowers at 662-934-2757, or Belinda Morris at belindafmorris1@gmail.com.

Sept. 25

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has postponed the scheduled Fun Day for area children until later in the fall. Sheriff Phelps said Covid-19 rates will have to decline before the department before he will reschedule.

Sept. 25

The 12th annual Sardis Classic Car Show is Saturday in Downtown Sardis. Show is open to all makes of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. Sardis Chamber of Commerce and Mississippi Delta Street Rods are main sponsors. Others are Treasurer Loans and People’s Pharmacy. Vendors include Thomas BBQ, Sara Bella’s Sweets, Cathy Edwards’ Pork Skins, Karen Goldman Photography, and more are adding each day. Enjoy family fun and unique cars and trucks.

Sept. 26-29

Hebron Baptist Church, 13883 Ballentine Rd., will have revival Sunday thru Wednesday. Dr. Kenny Digby of Corinth will be the guest preacher. Sunday services are 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Mon.-Wed., 7 p.m. Bro. Jimmy Thornhill is church pastor.

Oct. 4

The Friends of the Library will have their monthly meeting at noon in the Batesville Church of Christ annex. Members are urged to bring sack lunches and enjoy the meeting.

Oct. 30

Panola Partnership will sponsor Scare on the Square on the Downtown Square from 10 a.m. to noon. Local businesses who want to participate should contact Mamie Avery at 563-3126. There will be costume contests for children of all ages and a morning of family fun. Businesses and organizations will provide candy and other goodies for kids.

Oct. 14

The first of three Main Street Fall Concert Series will be held on the second Thursday, and the following three Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. The outdoor music series hasn’t yet announced a lineup, but final preparations are being made. Some Square Market vendors are also expected to set up booths. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs and picnics. Organizers are asking people to observe distancing protocols when finding places to enjoy the evenings.

Nov. 6&7

South Panola High School seniors, mark your calendars Senior composite pictures will be taken. Students will be mailed more information later this fall and given a time slot from Bruckner’s Photography.

Mondays

Free line dance classes every Monday night 6-8 p.m. at the Batesville Lions Club. Teacher is Wanda Hardy 662-934-1320 & email is batesvillebootscooters2020@hotmail.com. Also on Facebook. Beginner classes are at 6 p.m. and advanced classes are at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesdays

Sponsored by the Batesville Main Street Program, Square Market is held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Downtown Square. Fresh produce, homemade pies, jams, jellies, pickles, and other goods are brought by vendors from across North Mississippi.