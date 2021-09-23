Aldison-Ross

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lane and Mr. Mike Ross of Scobey, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katelyn Ross, to Gage Aldison, son of the late Chuck Aldison and Michelle Aldison of Batesville.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Rodger Sturgis and Carol Sturgis of Enid, and the late Alvin Ross and Ann Ross of Rosebloom.

She is a 2016 graduate of Grenada High School and a 2020 graduate of MS Delta Community College where she received certification as a Radiologic Technologist.

She is employed as a CT tech at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Don Powers, M.r and Mrs. Phillip Herron and the late Certy Aldison and Sue Aldison of Batesville. He is a 2015 graduate of South Panola High School and a 2021 graduate of Northwest Mississippi Community College where he received lineman certification.

He is employed as a lineman at Davis H. Elliott in Memphis.

The couple will make their home in Batesville.

The wedding will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 9, at Fountain Square in Water Valley. All family and friends are cordially invited.