College/Pro Roundup of Panola County players

D’Jordan Strong had one tackle and one pass break up in No.19 Coastal Carolina’s 49-22 win over Kansas.

Tyler Shorter garnered three tackles in Northeast Mississippi 18-16 loss to Mississippi Gulf Coast CC.

K.J. Jefferson threw for 138 yards and rushed 10 times for 73 yards in Arkansas’ 40-21 victory over No. 15 Texas.

Sylvonta Oliver had one tackle as Memphis defeated Arkansas State 55-50/

Dee Hentz recorded two tackles in Kansas State’s 31-23 win over Southern Illinois.

Patrick Shegog accounted for five touchdowns (3 TD’s passing, 2 TD’s rushing) in Delta State’s 45-17 win over McKendree University.

Tra Norwood had five tackles, two for losses, as Mississippi Delta Community College edged East Central 18-16.

Pro Roundup

Darrell Henderson, Jr., had 16 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown as the Los Angles Rams defeated the Chicago Bears 34-14.