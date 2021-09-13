Lady Wave splits games at Carroll tourney

A walk-off single in the bottom of the fourth inning ended North Delta’s day as Pillow Academy defeated the Lady Wave 5-4 at the Carroll Academy softball tournament Saturday (Sept. 10).

Pillow took a 2-0 lead before North Delta (11-7) plated four runs in the top of the fourth. The Lady Mustangs answered with three runs in the half of the inning as the time limit expired. Gracie Tutor and Kaley Ward had two hits to pace North Delta at the plate.

North Delta opened up the tournament with a 14-0 rout of Carroll as Breck Brewer drove in four runs and three hits while Tutor and Ward registered two hits each. Paizlee Woods also drove in three runs while striking out four in two innings.

The Green Wave will play out their district slate today hosting Clarksdale Lee Academy at 5 p.m

ND 9

Kirk 0

Freshman Lindy Ward fired a no-hitter in the Green Wave 9-0 blanking of Kirk Wednesday (Sept. 8).

Ward fanned seven while collecting three hits and an RBI. Kori Cox drove in a pair of runs and Jessi Griffin registered a hit and RBI.

Photo: North Delta’s Paizlee Woods hit her first home run of the season in the Green Wave’s 14-0 win over Carroll Academy Saturday in the Carroll tournament.