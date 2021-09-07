Troop E reports 2 fatalities during holiday weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2021 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period, which began Friday, Sept. 3 at 12:01 a.m. and ended Monday, Sept. 6 at midnight.

Throughout the period, MHP issued 6,635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330

seatbelt citations, and 113 child restraint citations.

MHP also investigated 146 motor vehicle crashes with 54 injuries and six fatalities. Troopers assisted with heavy traffic issues throughout the enforcement period as a result of Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Locally, Troop E patrolmen issued 856 citations, including 34 DUI arrests, 49 seatbelt violations, and 17 child restraint citations.

Troop E worked 12 accidents with 11 injuries and two deaths. The vehicular deaths were not alcohol related, according to the data released by the MHP.

Information concerning the fatal crashes investigated is as follows:

On Saturday, Sept. 4, MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of MS 7 and County Road 333 in Grenada County. Ladarrius Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Janie Branch, 3, was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where she later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road in Tunica County. Chad Little, 64, of Southaven and rear passenger Brett Little received fatal injuries from the crash and were both pronounced dead on the scene.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on US 84 in Lincoln County. Megan E. Burr, 28, and rear passenger Travis Burr, 3, of Brookhaven received fatal

injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.

All crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.