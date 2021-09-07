Clue: On Stage! opens Friday, tickets on sale now

Panola Playhouse will open a seven-show production of Clue: On Stage this Friday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Other weekend shows will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, and again at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Next weekend, the play will run Friday-Sunday (Sept. 17-19) at the same times. There will also be a “pay what you can” showing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage!

Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. They are given aliases- Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet.

Though discouraged from revealing personal information, it is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening.

Each is presented with a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double, or kill an innocent butler.

What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst criminals.

Tickets sales have been brisk for the first weekend, and director Brittany Navarro said the show’s cast has worked hard to produce a lively, entertaining play that will be fun for all ages.

“This is a great show that people are familiar with because of the popular board game,” Navarro said. “We have a great ensemble of cast members from all over North Mississippi, including Playhouse veteran Deby Klyce of Sardis. We are also excited to have newcomers Bre Pena of Sardis and Jeremy Weldon of Batesville join us for this production.”

Additionally, Navarro and several stage crew members and support staff are Panola County residents.

Panola Playhouse was established in 1962 and has been a premier little theater in the Southeast for many years.