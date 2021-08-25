ND softball beats Kirk in district play

North Delta broke open a 5-5 deadlock in the fourth inning with seven unanswered runs to come away with a big 12-5 district victory Monday at Kirk Academy.

The Lady Green Wave led 5-0 before Kirk tied the game with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. North Delta retaliated with five runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to win going away.

Addie Carvan drove in three runs with two hits while Lindy Ward contributed with two RBI’s and two hits. Paizlee Woods also accounted for two hits.

Lindy Ward struck out six in 3.2 innings while Kaley Ward fanned seven in 3.1 innings in the circle.

North Delta improved to 3-1 in district play and 6-3 overall.

The Green Wave will play in a Tunica Academy tournament Saturday against Bayou Academy at 10 a.m followed by Clarksdale Lee at noon.

Photo: North Delta School head softball coach Shannon Holland has a talk with pitcher Lindy Ward during the Lady Green Wave’s game at Kirk Monday. (Photo courtesy of Chuck Hathcock/Grenada Star)