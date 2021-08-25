National Banana Split Day good reason to have a treat

Today is National Banana Split Day.

This day should be very ‘appeeling’ for ice cream lovers.

A 23-year-old pharmacist in training at Tassel’s Pharmacy in Latrobe, Pennsylvania created the first banana split in 1904.

David Evans Strickler enjoyed inventing sundaes at the store’s soda fountain.

His first “banana-based triple ice cream sundae” sold for 10 cents, double the cost of all the other sundaes.

According to foodies, where are the best Banana Splits in America?