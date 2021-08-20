Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie combines two decadent desserts: Try the recipe

Friday is the perfect day for a delicious combination:

Aug. 20 is National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day and to celebrate, Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits shared a tasty recipe with FOX News.

Morgan’s “Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie” recipe combines the delicious taste of pecan pie with two types of chocolate chips.

Ahead of National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day, Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits shared her “Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie” recipe with FOX News.

(Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

‘MOCHA LATTE ICE CREAM PIE’ IS A SWEET TREAT FOR ‘ANY OCCASION’: TRY THE RECIPE

In her blog post, Morgan describes her chocolatey twist on the classic pecan pie as “the perfect dessert to serve on special occasions.”

If you want to give it a try, here’s the “Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie” recipe from Quiche My Grits.

CAMPFIRE CONES WILL BE YOUR NEW ‘YUMMY SUMMERTIME TRADITION’: TRY THE RECIPE

The pie combines the delicious taste of pecan pie with two types of chocolate chips.

(Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Ingredients:

1 refrigerated pie crust, unbaked

2 cups pecan halves (plus a few extra for top of pie)

⅓ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

⅓ cup dark chocolate chips (plus a few extra for top of pie)

3 eggs

1 cup light brown sugar

½ cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon. vanilla

3 tablespoon. salted butter, melted

In her blog post, Morgan describes her chocolatey twist on the classic pecan pie as “the perfect dessert to serve on special occasions.”

(Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. With a rolling pin, roll the pie crust to fit a 9″ deep dish pie plate. Press it into the plate and crimp the edges if desired.

3. Add pecans to the unbaked pie crust shell. Make sure they are right side up which will make a prettier pie. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top of pecans.

4. In a separate bowl, add eggs, brown sugar, light corn syrup, vanilla, and melted butter. Whisk until blended.

5. Pour contents of bowl over pecans and chocolate in pie plate.

6. Pecans will rise to the top, but use a few extra to randomly place on top of filling. Do the same with extra chocolate chips.

7. Bake pie for 50 minutes in a 350 degree oven.

8. Cool pie for one hour on a pie rack before serving. After one hour, you may need to place in refrigerator for 30 minutes to help the middle set.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER