Panola’s population slips by 1,500

Panola County, like the majority of other Mississippi counties, lost population over the past 10 years according to just released 2020 Census data.

The county has a population of 33,208, making it the 24th largest county by population in the state between Marshall County (33,752) and Pontotoc County (31,108). Neighboring Lafayette County is the state’s 14th largest county with 55,813 residents.

The 2010 population in Panola County was 34,707, about 1,500 more than last year’s federal count. In 2000, the count was 34,274 in the county.

Overall, Mississippi had a decline in population of 6,018 residents, or about .2 percent. The state’s population is 2,961,279. The decline is not enough to cause the state to lose representation in Congress, although there will likely be redistricting proposals.

The data says that Hinds County is the state’s largest with a population of 227,742. The other top five counties are Harrison, DeSoto, Rankin, and Jackson Counties.

Sharkey County (3,800) and Issaquena County (1,338) are Mississippi least populated. Panola’s neighbor to the west, Quitman County, is the state’s third smallest with a population of 6,176.